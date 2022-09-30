 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers (copy)

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing two brothers from Wisconsin in 2019

  • 0
Missing Brothers

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland Nelson. Nelson pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract.

 Uncredited - hogp, Caldwell County Detention Center

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

He was given two life sentences without parole, which will run consecutively.

In exchange for his plea, charges of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle were dropped. the St. Joseph News-Press reported.

People are also reading…

In 2020, one of Nelson’s defense attorneys said the state planned to seek the death penalty if Nelson was convicted in the killings.

Despite that the Diemel family was “shocked” he pleaded guilty, but Brady Kopek, the Caldwell County prosecutor, said the deal had been on the table for a year.

The brothers’ father reported them missing July 21, 2019, after they didn’t return from a visit to Nelson’s farm, where they had gone to collect a $250,000 debt. Nelson was supposed to be caring for cattle for the brothers, according to court records.

The Diemel family sent livestock to Nelson’s farm to be cared for and sold between 2018 and 2019. The animals were neglected and many died but Nelson charged the family full price, according to court documents.

When the Diemels asked for their money back, Nelson intentionally sent a damaged check to Nicholas Diemel, which prompted the brothers’ visit to his farm.

Prosecutors said Nelson shot the brothers and drove their pickup truck off of his farm.

He told authorities he put the men’s bodies in 55-gallon barrels and burned them. Nelson told investigators he dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels on his property, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

The remains were later found in Missouri and in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska, that had been purchased in Missouri.

When Nelson confirmed the details of the murders on Friday, it was the first time most members of the Diemel family heard what happened. Some family members cried and Pam Diemel, the victims’ mother, left the courtroom.

“I’m sick to my stomach right now,” Pam Diemel said after the hearing. “Life is very empty without them here.”

In 2020, the families of the victims reached a $2 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Nelson, his mother, Tomme Feil, and the family’s cattle business, J4S Enterprises.

At the time of the brothers’ deaths, Nelson was on parole after serving 17 months in federal prison for an October 2016 conviction for cattle and insurance fraud.

Prosecutors said he sold more than 600 head of cattle that did not belong to him, causing more than $262,000 in losses.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis

White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis

The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. The measure introduced last week by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina proposes a nationwide ban that would allow rare exceptions. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-controlled Congress. GOP leaders didn't immediately embrace it and Democrats are pointing to the proposal as an alarming signal of where Republicans would try to go if they were to win control of the Congress in November.

Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records (copy)

Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records (copy)

A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. A reporter for the outlet in May requested the names of all offenders released since Evers appointed Parole Commission Chairman John Tate in 2019. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the commission provided information through 2021 and promised to send more records as they became available but then stopped communicating with Wisconsin Right Now.

Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles

Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on crime, accusing the Democrat in Monday’s letter of sympathizing with and coddling “brutal, convicted criminals.” Wisconsin’s parole commission, which operates independently of the governor, has granted about 460 discretionary paroles not required by law, something that both Republican and Democratic governors before Evers also routinely granted. Polls show the race between Evers and Michels to be about even.

Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records

A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. A reporter for the outlet in May requested the names of all offenders released since Evers appointed Parole Commission Chairman John Tate in 2019. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the commission provided information through 2021 and promised to send more records as they became available but then stopped communicating with Wisconsin Right Now.

Judge delays ruling on parade suspect's self-representation

Judge delays ruling on parade suspect's self-representation

A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday on whether to grant Darrell Brooks' request after a combative exchange in which Brooks insisted he didn't understand the 77 charges against him, that he could face hundreds of years in prison or how the state can legally prosecute him. Dorow finally handed him a packet of documents outlining trial administration and gave him until Wednesday morning to decide if he still wants to represent himself.

Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote

Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote

Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels.

Michels: Would sign abortion ban with rape/incest exceptions

Republican Tim Michels says he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor. That's a shift from his earlier statement that the state’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position. Currently, an 1849 law bans all abortion procedures in Wisconsin, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights. A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign says she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.

Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards

Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago. The three are among dozens of appointees by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who are waiting to serve on various state boards, but lack the Senate’s confirmation. Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year. His action prompted a state Supreme Court ruling that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it.

Records from Wisconsin election probe to be made public

Records from Wisconsin election probe to be made public

All records from the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website for the public to view. That's what an attorney representing the office created to lead the investigation told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was fired in August by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. But the office Gableman led still exists after he was fired. American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group, has filed four open records lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the office seeking records created during the investigation.

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing two brothers from Wisconsin in 2019. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, after they came to his farm to collect a debt from a cattle contract. In exchange for his plea to two counts of first-degree murder, several other charges, including abandonment of a corpse, were dropped. Prosecutors said Nelson killed the Diemels in July 2019, burned their bodies and dumped their remains on a manure pile. He was supposed to be raising and selling cattle for the brothers, who came to the farm to collect a $250,000 debt.

Watch Now: Related Video

Floods in Sudan bring out surge of snakes and scorpions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News