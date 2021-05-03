Mondale's favorite place on Earth was St. Croix River

“The river is magnificent,” he said in the 2015 interview. “It’s a spiritual experience. I’ve always loved that river. Part of the miracle was that it was located next to a major metropolitan area, but it was still largely an untouched river. The communities alongside it were still modest communities. They lived at peace with the river. The river was clean. You could go down that river in a canoe for three or four miles and never see anything.”

Had the St. Croix not been protected in 1968, “you would have seen developments up and down the river,” Mondale said in a 2007 interview. “You would have seen high-rises. You’d have seen marinas. You’d have seen … just name it: Any way to make money on it would have been pursued, and there would have been no way to resist it, unless the local community or the county board would, and it’s very hard for them to do that.”

The Mondales owned a home in Scandia that overlooked the St. Croix; Joan Mondale died in 2014.