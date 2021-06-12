Monk turned carpenter: Man builds homes for less fortunate

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Tedd Swartz doesn’t own a TV and hasn’t for 10 years. He considers watching television a “time waster.”

“I threw it out the front door,” he said. “I had enough of it.”

He would much rather read the classics, or about philosophy and other “obscure topics” he said, such as math, physics or psychology, geopolitics or cymatics, the study of visible sound and vibration.

He has a large collection of dictionaries, of which he said he couldn’t estimate how many volumes are included.

“I have thousands of books. I have shelves everywhere,” he said.

The two pieces of technology he won’t refuse to own, however, are a computer and a smartphone. He once tried getting rid of his smartphone, but that lasted about three weeks before he was told he needed it for his job.

“Gotta have those two because you can’t function in today’s world without them,” he said.