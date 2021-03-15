'Monumental day’: Indian Country reacts to Deb Haaland vote

“However you do your meditation, pray for Deb. She is going to have the biggest challenges of her life coming forward, and we want to stand with her and beside her to support her. She’s going to have some of those days where she’s going to wonder, ‘how did I get myself into this?’ But she’s called by the ancestors ... offer up those prayers as you’re praying for your family, your friends, pray for Deb. Pray for all of our women leaders who are out there serving us in a variety of capacities. For that, we are so thankful. This is a day of gratitude.”

———

Adam Crepelle, attorney and law professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 34. Houma Tribe of Louisiana

“From a tribal perspective, hopefully when she gets into office, she can roll back some restraints on tribal economic development. Trust lands are super regulated, and it's all federal land. If tribal economies can improve, hopefully that will lead to more funding for schools, tribal police, things like that.”

———

Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.