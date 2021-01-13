More contagious COVID-19 variant detected in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new, more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Wisconsin, health officials said Wednesday.

State epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard told reporters during a video conference that state health officials received confirmation Tuesday that the variant had been detected through routine genome sequencing of a positive COVID-19 test in Eau Claire County.

Westergaard said he had no information about the person other than he or she had traveled internationally in the two weeks before he or she was tested. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is working to trace the person's contacts, he said.

The person is currently infected but it's unclear when he or she was tested, Westergaard said. Audrey Boerner, a spokeswoman for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said she had no information on the person.

The variant was first discovered in England in November and December. It's since turned up in Colorado, California, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Georgia.

Health officials have said the variant is more easily transmissible — Westergaard said researchers believe it's nearly twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus — but it isn't any deadlier and vaccines should be effective against it.