More passengers moving through Milwaukee airport
AP

More passengers moving through Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE (AP) — More passengers are moving through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The airport saw the most passengers in April since the pandemic began, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. The airport saw 344,791 passengers that month. That’s 9,550 more passengers than in March.

Passenger traffic at the airport still hasn’t rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, however. April 2019 saw more than 585,000 passengers move through the facility.

