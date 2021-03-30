More pharmacy chains to offer COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Seven more pharmacy chains are set to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots in Wisconsin, state health officials said Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services announced that seven new chains will receive vaccine this week as part of the federal retail pharmacy program, including Costco; CVS; Hy-Vee; Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation; Health Mart; Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health; and Topco. The Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will receive additional doses, allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.

A number of pharmacy chains in Wisconsin already participate in the federal program, including CPESN and Walmart; Kroger, Managed Health Care Associates; Meijer; and Walgreens.

The department said 595 pharmacies will be able to order nearly 95,000 first doses through the federal government. That's on top of the state's total allocation and will include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will start scheduling appointments Tuesday with Costco following suit by Friday. People can locate participating pharmacies and schedule appointments by visiting the CVS, Costco or Hy-Vee websites or by calling local pharmacies in the other chains. People also can find participating pharmacies and schedule appointments through the state health department's website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.