Mother pleads no contest in drowning death of baby

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (AP) — A woman who left her baby alone in a bathtub before the 7-month-old child drowned has been convicted in Kewaunee County of neglecting a child resulting in death.

Cheyanne Wierichs, 24, entered a no contest plea to the charge Thursday and two other drug counts were dropped.

According to the complaint, Wierichs said her son found the baby drowning in the tub at an Algoma residence Feb. 9, 2021, WLUK-TV reported.

“She admitted to watching YouTube while the children bathed for several minutes. Ms. Wierichs also admitted to leaving the bathroom to connect her phone to a Bluetooth speaker, and then listening to a song in its entirety before hearing splashing. It was estimated that several minutes would have passed from the time Ms. Wierichs left the bathroom to when she returned,” the complaint states.

Wierichs will be sentenced May 18.

