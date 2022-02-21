 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Multi-vehicle crash in North Dakota blamed on storm system

A storm system coming in behind unseasonably warm weather has led to a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of an interstate in eastern North Dakota amid forecasts for heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin

  • 0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A storm system coming in Monday behind unseasonably warm weather has led to a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of an interstate in eastern North Dakota amid forecasts for heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The crash happened mid-morning Monday on Interstate 94 west of Fargo, shortly before the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota. A half-dozen people were injured and taken to Fargo hospitals, North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer said.

Hischer said he believes five semi-trailer trucks and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash, KFGO radio reported. It started with a collision between two vehicles, he said.

Later Monday, a 25-year-old North Dakota man suffered minor injuries when the car he was driving rear-ended a snowplow on Interstate 29 north of Fargo. Officials eventually shut down I-94 from Fargo to Jamestown, a stretch of about 100 miles and I-29 from Fargo to Watertown, South Dakota, about 150 miles.

People are also reading…

No travel was advised in other parts of southeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. About 4 to 8 inches of snow was expected in those areas through Tuesday. Winds were predicted to reach 35 mph later Monday.

The storm comes a day after temperatures reached the 40s in Minnesota and 50s in Wisconsin. The weather service said southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News