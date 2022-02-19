 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple-vehicle crash near Wausau injures 10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a massive crash involving nearly 40 vehicles has left 10 people hurt.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the crash took place along U.S. Highway 51 near Wausau late Friday afternoon.

The State Patrol said nearly 39 vehicles were involved. The patrol said high winds and snow created near white-out conditions. The 10 people who were injured were transported to local hospitals. The patrol said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The highway was closed in both directions for about four hours as workers cleared the wreckage.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

