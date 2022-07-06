 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nashville bid for GOP convention trips up in metro council

A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the left-leaning city’s metro council

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the Democratic-leaning city's metro council, where opposition has led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event.

The move Tuesday evening by the proposal's sponsor, Councilmember Robert Swope, casts uncertainty about the city's chances to land the GOP convention. The Nashville 2024 Host Committee has said it hopes the draft agreement with the Republican National Committee will be refiled and the council will begin considering it at a meeting later this month.

Officials in the other finalist city, Milwaukee, approved a similar framework early last month that runs through the logistics of hosting it there. The Republican National Committee is expected to announce sometime this summer where the event will land, bringing potentially tens of thousands of visitors. Both Democratic stronghold cities have expressed mixed feelings about hosting it.

People are also reading…

Milwaukee officials seeking the convention were not immediately claiming victory after Nashville's bid stumbled.

“As far as we know, there is still a competitive race to win the convention and we will continue to put the city’s best foot forward until the RNC makes its final decision,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, head of Milwaukee’s tourism bureau, which is helping with the city’s bid.

In Nashville, Mayor John Cooper and others have expressed concerns about security issues, the economic trade-off of largely shutting down an already-bustling downtown except for convention activity and the implications of tying up city resources to tend to the event.

But some progressive leaders have gone further to argue that hosting the massive Republican party goes against the city's values. Last week, several members on the metro council sent state GOP chairman Scott Golden a letter asking if Tennessee Republicans plan to remain “outwardly hostile” to the city in its efforts to be welcoming, maintain policies that make it the state’s economic driver, and manage challenges with the city’s massive growth.

Republicans have split the city in congressional redistricting in an effort to flip a Democratic seat; applauded the end of the constitutional right to abortion after passing a near-total state ban on the procedure; and installed many laws that target the city with policies many there oppose, including a school voucher program applicable in just two areas that are both Democratic, Nashville and Memphis' Shelby County.

For now, a council member on Tuesday sidelined a separate resolution against bringing the convention to Nashville.

In a statement, the Nashville 2024 Host Committee said it asked Cooper's administration to withdraw the draft agreement proposal to “allow for additional time to address multiple concerns and objections expressed by Metro Council."

“It is our optimistic view that Nashville is the ideal American city to host one or both of our nation’s nominating conventions and to demonstrate to the world its ability to host civil and respectful public discourse on issues vital to the future of our country,” the committee said.

Mayor Cooper's brother Jim Cooper is the Democratic congressman whose seat was chopped up in GOP redistricting, spurring his decision not to seek reelection.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has been pushing for the convention, and has budgeted a $25 million pot of money that could at least partly be used to fund it.

Asked Wednesday if Nashville would face any retribution if it didn’t support hosting the GOP convention, Lee responded, “There’s no plans for that, but we certainly hope that they make the decision to do so."

The Tennessee Democratic Party chairman, Hendrell Remus, is on board with the GOP convention, so long as it means Nashville gets considered for the 2028 Democratic convention. Golden agreed on that in a joint statement with Remus late last month.

Associated Press writers Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the panel indefinitely rather than being replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015 and his term expired more than a year ago. But Prehn has refused to step down because the Republican-controlled Senate hasn't confirmed Evers' appointee. That has effectively blocked Evers from filling a seat and preserved a conservative majority on a board that controls environmental and hunting policy in Wisconsin. Justice Rebecca Dallet, one of the court's three liberal justices, called the majority's decision absurd and said it threatens separation of powers.

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state. The court ruled this week that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. The court’s decision came in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired. It marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. It effectively hands Republicans the ability to strategically block appointees simply by declining to hold a nomination vote. They've been working to reduce Evers' power since even before he took office.

Election investigator sued again for deleting records

Liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin. The lawsuit Tuesday targets the lead investigator, former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to his investigation. The lawsuit seeks to stop Gableman’s office from deleting any records covered by state law, not just those responsive to open requests. Gableman's office declined comment. Previous lawsuits by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly have resulted in judicial orders that Gableman’s Office of Special Counsel stop deleting records responsive to the group’s requests under state law.

Wisconsin court bats down challenge to Kohler golf course

Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have ruled that a conservation group can't challenge an agency’s decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan. Opponents said the ruling will make it much harder for the public to challenge decisions of state agencies. The court’s 4-3 ruling said that the Friends of the Black River Forest can’t challenge the Department of Natural Resources policy board’s 2018 decision to hand Kohler Co. 5 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a 2-acre easement. The land is to be used for a golf course in Sheboygan County north of Milwaukee and about 10 miles from Kohler’s headquarters.

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state. The court ruled this week that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. The court’s decision came in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired. It marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. It effectively hands Republicans the ability to strategically block appointees simply by declining to hold a nomination vote. They've been working to reduce Evers' power since even before he took office.

Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Wisconsin adopted statutes in 1849 banning doctors from performing abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade decision invalidated the ban but the court's decision this Friday to reverse Roe vs. Wade has created questions about whether the ban is in effect. Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County court Tuesday arguing that a 1985 law that allows abortions up to the point of a fetus' viability supersedes the 1849 ban. He says that means abortions are still legal in Wisconsin before that point in a pregnancy.

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

The second of two women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate in Wisconsin which they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Twenty-year-old Morgan Geyser asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren on June 14 to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. During a hearing Thursday, Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser's mental state. According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived the attack.

Ban on conversion therapy stands in La Crosse

The mayor of La Crosse has refused to veto the city’s ban on conversion therapy, despite pressure from a coalition group. The coalition includes people from local churches, led by former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker. They rallied outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon ahead of a 5 p.m. veto deadline for Mayor Mitch Reynolds. Rally organizers say the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion. Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that often impacts the LGBTQ community by aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Two 3-year-olds shot over two days in Milwaukee

Two 3-year-old boys have been shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents over a span of 48 hours. The Journal Sentinel reports that a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday evening in an apparently accidental shooting. It wasn't immediately clear who shot the boy. Three-year-old Akai W. Stilo died on Friday after he accidentally shot himself. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is urging people to store their guns in a safe place.

Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti

Police in Madison are investigating after someone spray-painted a Madison church with anti-pro-life graffiti. WMTV reports that police believe someone spray-painted the graffiti on St. Bernard Catholic Church's front door and signs overnight Friday into Saturday. The church's pastor, the Rev. Michael Radowicz, said the parish is saddened by the graffiti but the vandalism does nothing to solve any issues. The U.S. Supreme Court last month reversed Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The reversal has created questions about whether Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion is now in effect.

Watch Now: Related Video

Natural disaster declared over eastern Australia floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News