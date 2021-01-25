Native American woman rose from poverty to become a doctor

After becoming friends with other students in her dormitory who had goals of becoming doctors and lawyers, DeLong started to feel their influence and decided she did like math, biology and chemistry and wanted to do well.

“I was feeling like I wanted to challenge myself a bit,” she said. “I started to feel like, ‘I could do this.’ Part of that had to do with my identity as a Ho-Chunk person and becoming more self-aware.”

In DeLong’s second semester, she joined the Native American Student Association participating in diversity events and was the female lead dancer for their pow-wow.

That association and her experience at U of M helped her embrace and be proud of her heritage, giving her the confidence and belief in herself to eventually go to medical school.

“Then, I felt like I belonged,” DeLong said. “I felt like, ‘I do have something to offer.‘”

She has practiced medicine for more than 17 years and is a family physician for the Ho-Chunk Nation Health Department in Wisconsin.

DeLong is one of the very few American Indians to become a doctor in the United States.