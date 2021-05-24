Nearly 30 referred for voter fraud in presidential election

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced more than a dozen bills that would change the state’s election laws, including measures that would prohibit clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes and limiting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled he will veto any of those bills if they reach his desk.

The elections commission also released a separate report Monday tallying the number of prosecutorial referrals for people who voted illegally because they're felons who remain under state supervision. The report looked at every statewide election in 2020 as well as a special election to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. The commission tallied 10 referrals, including four during the spring primary in February 2020 and six during the spring election in April 2020.

Initial findings from a commission audit of the presidential election identified 147 voters who may have been felons, but the Department of Corrections is still reviewing the findings and nothing has been confirmed. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said he expects the review will cut the number of actual felons who voted “way down.”

The commission identified 111 people as potentially voting as felons in the 2016 presidential election. Of those, 79 were referred to prosecutors and 12 have been convicted so far.