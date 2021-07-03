Neenah, Inc. to close Appleton paper mill by September

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Another Fox Valley paper mill is closing.

Neenah, Inc. has announced it will close its Appleton plant by the end of September. The closure is among a number of operational changes the paper manufacturer is making.

“Closing a facility is always a difficult decision and not one we take lightly,” Neenah, Inc. President and CEO Julie Schertell said in a news release. “This decision is not a reflection of our employees or their efforts, as the team has consistently worked hard to overcome obstacles, improve safety and drive results. We’ll continue to provide innovative filtration solutions and serve customers from our other manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.”

The company did not say how many employees will be affected by the shutdown of the plant, which Neenah Inc. expanded about five years ago. But, according to the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s website, the facility employs about 100 people, WLUK-TV reported.

The company says it will lose $50 million in closure costs, but the move will improve its earnings by more than $7 million a year.

Neenah, Inc. operates several other mills across the county, and a few globally.