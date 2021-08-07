New app helps previously incarcerated individuals find jobs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two weeks after being released from federal prison and ready to start fresh, Ruben Gaona made it his goal to become a case manager in 2017.

“I believed in my mind that I had a good likelihood of getting the job with my background,” said Gaona, a Navy veteran.

Although some scoffed at his plans, he was confident, and when he applied for the position through a temp agency, he didn’t hesitate to check the box that said “felon.” But he quickly learned how employment prospects are hindered by that label. Suddenly the position he wanted had a one-year waitlist, and he was steered to a janitorial job that paid $8 an hour.

“I went back to my car and cried,” said Gaona, who knew the job wouldn’t pay enough to support his wife and four children. “Regardless of our criminal background and what we did, we’re better than what we did.”

The nonprofit news outlet Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service provided this article to The Associated Press through a collaboration with Institute for Nonprofit News.

