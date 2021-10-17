New art tribute to Dylan on display outside Minnesota school

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — A public art tribute to Bob Dylan was unveiled Saturday in Hibbing with the hopes of inspiring a new generation of young artists.

The display of the Iron Range town's most famous resident is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.

On one side of the display, a brick wall features the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature that Dylan was awarded in 2016. The opposite side of the wall features a series of stainless steel panels that contain lyrics from more than 50 of his songs.

There's also a bronze chair, similar to one he would have sat in, that faces the school so people who use it will “have their backs to the lyrics, a physical representation of the songwriting process,” said Katie Fredeen, president of the Hibbing Dylan Project.

The volunteer group spent five years and raised about $100,000 to design and build the tribute.

The unveiling followed another tribute by group known as the Year of Dylan, which engraved a Dylan quote on a large rock on the Mesabi Bike Trail in Hibbing. The trail covers 135 miles of the Iron Range.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0