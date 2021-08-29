New facility to house equine-assisted therapy for veterans

MKE Urban Stables is working with the Milwaukee VA Medical Center to provide therapeutic and volunteer opportunities for other veterans.

Youths also will receive treatment there soon, said Heather Kahl, clinic and community resource manager for Rawhide Youth Services, which provides equine-assisted therapy at other locations throughout the state. It will provide services to young people three days a week at MKE Urban Stables.

Kahl said equine therapy can be effective because it provides services outside a traditional therapist’s office.

“That can help them work through issues that maybe they’re not as comfortable talking about in that type of setting,” she said. “Sometimes using a horse as a co-therapist helps people share stories.”

Those who receive therapy will work with 15-year-old Coy or 25-year-old Coco, who like other equine-therapy horses, have a special ability to help those in need.

“They can sense everything, even your anxiety,” Scheuermam said. “But they have a way to help you relax and feel better. These guys really opened up my heart.”

Because many urban youths have limited or no experience with horses, the idea is to take each session slowly until they become more comfortable, Kahl said.