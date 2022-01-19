New hire will guide North Dakota Legacy Fund initiatives

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s State Investment Board has filled a position key to implementing new investment requirements of the state’s $8.5 billion oil tax savings account.

The board has tapped Scott Anderson as chief investment officer for the state Retirement and Investment Office, which oversees about $20 billion of assets. Anderson begins this week. He succeeds Dave Hunter, who left last year.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Anderson has more than 20 years of investment management experience. His previous roles include managing director of asset and risk allocation for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, and a managing director with American Family Insurance.

The chief investment officer will help guide the rollout of the mandates the 2021 Legislature put on the Legacy Fund.

Some state lawmakers have expressed frustration with the pace of the requirements’ rollout, but the state securities commissioner has disagreed and said the mandates need time to work.

The advisory board that guides the Legacy Fund also has a new leader. Last month, the panel replaced Rep. Keith Kempenich as chairman with Sen. Jerry Klein.

