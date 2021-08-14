New Minnesota management area protects prairie chickens

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A new state wildlife management area in northwest Minnesota is named for the species that will benefit from the protected habitat.

The 955-acre Cupido Wildlife Management Area near the town of Syre, in Norman County, gets its name from the Latin designation for the greater prairie chicken, Tympanuchus cupido.

“It’s got a little over 300 acres of remnant, never been plowed, native prairie, one of the most imperiled habitats we have in the state of Minnesota,” said DNR Detroit Lakes area wildlife supervisor Rob Baden.

The Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society and Pheasants Forever purchased the land with the help of a $1.8 million grant from the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund, and donated it to the Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Baden said the project is the culmination of 50 years of efforts to buy that parcel of native prairie.

“It’s been on our radar since the ’60s. It’s got some really nice remnant prairie acreage, kind of the core of the prairie chicken range in the state of Minnesota,” he said.