New Sheboygan County museum highlights prolific artists

The urge was strong for West Allis artist Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, who features in Art Preserve’s origin story, Bickford said. He sculpted crowns with clay from his garden, crafted thrones out of poultry bones and photographed his wife, Marie. He created “profusely,” she said.

Over the years, Von Bruenchenhein developed a friendship with a police officer who visited the artist’s house on his beat. When Von Bruenchenhein died in 1983, the man worried about Marie and worked to attract interest in the artist’s collection. He contacted the Milwaukee Art Museum, who referred him to Ruth DeYoung Kohler, former director of the Arts Center. Up to that point the Arts Center, an exhibition space, wasn’t a collecting institution. But when Kohler visited Von Bruenchenhein’s home, it was a profound experience, Bickford said.

“She instantly sort of realized, like, we can’t just have one painting,” she said. “No one will understand the breadth and depth of his world, and so the first acquisition the Arts Center made was about 6,000 objects that came out of his house.”

At Art Preserve, everything is always on display. When it comes to Von Bruenchenhein, the use of visible storage allows visitors to see just how densely he lived among his work. Much of it’s showcased in a small structure within the museum that matches the footprint of his home.