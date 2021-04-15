New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges 'rocky start'

Asked if he was referring to the COVID-19 relief bill fight, LeMahieu responded, “Well, just different areas. Coming in, you make mistakes, you learn from them. Yeah, I think we had disagreements on where we wanted to go with (the bill)."

He said he worked with Evers because he felt it was important to pass something dealing with COVID-19 and he'll keep looking for ways to work with the governor. But he said Evers doesn't seem interested in working with him, citing Evers' resistance to a new round of GOP bills that would would strip him of control of federal pandemic relief aid and give it to legislators.

LeMahieu also told Mayers that he doesn't have support within his caucus for legalizing marijauna for either medicinal or recreational purposes.

Evers' 2021-23 state budget calls for legalizing the drug, but LeMahieu said it remains illegal under federal law. Discussions about legalization should happen at the federal level, not in “some rogue state without actual science behind it," LeMahieu said.

Evers' budget also calls for raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products to 21. LeMahieu said that makes sense since it would be in line with federal law.

