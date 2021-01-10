 Skip to main content
Newborn girl who was reported missing found dead in Albany
Newborn girl who was reported missing found dead in Albany

  • Updated
ALBANY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a newborn girl who was reported missing was discovered Saturday in Albany. Details of her death have not been released.

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said the infant was born on Jan. 5 at a home in Albany and then taken from the home by the infant’s father.

The father told investigators he turned the infant over to an “unidentified third party." The person is said to be an acquaintance of the father, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

