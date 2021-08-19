No charges for National Guard mishandled sex assault cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have not filed criminal charges for about 30 sexual assault cases mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard following an 18-month investigation, the state Department of Justice said Thursday in releasing its findings and recommendations.

The state justice department reviewed the cases for 18 months and determined that while no criminal charges have been filed, the cases involved conduct that was “degrading, harassing, and highly inappropriate in any setting.”

“Sexual assault is a violent crime that must always be taken seriously," Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat up for reelection next year, said in a statement. “This process ensured that reports submitted during the time period when the Wisconsin National Guard was found to have mishandled reports were reviewed by an experienced prosecutor, investigator, and victim services specialist.”