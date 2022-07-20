 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No charges in Milwaukee market shooting that left 2 dead

Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead after prosecutors determined the shooter fired in self-defense.

The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city's southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store, which was against the establishment's policies, according to the district attorney.

The two men argued and Nolden called his supervisor, Enoch Wilson, and asked for additional security. Authorities said when Lorenzo squared up for a fight, it's believed Nolden used pepper spray on him and then followed Lorenzo out of the store into the parking lot.

Wilson arrived, saw Nolden following Lorenzo and ran after Lorenzo, bringing him the the ground.

People are also reading…

Prosecutors said Lorenzo produced a handgun and blindly fired a shot, which struck and killed Nolden who was nearby. Lorenzo then fired the gun at Wilson, who was not hit, officials said. Wilson then fired his gun at Lorenzo, killing him.

“Wilson could only use deadly force against Lorenzo if he reasonably believed that such force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or others,” District Attorney John Chisholm said in a statement.

“Under these circumstances, Wilson’s conduct fell within the scope of the law of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore the State will take no further action in this matter," Chisholm said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error." The NRA's political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error." The NRA's political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022. Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. The former state representative's campaign released a report Thursday showing he raised $447,622. He had $208,411 on hand as of June 30. His primary opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, hadn't released any figures as of mid-afternoon Thursday. His latest filing indicates he raised $84,366 in 2021. Jarchow raised $10,555 last year. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul's campaign aides didn't immediately return messages inquiring about his totals.

Judge dismisses suit vs. Wisconsin over Cephus reinstatement

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018. A UW-Madison investigation found that Cephus likely assaulted her and the university expelled him. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and he was readmitted to the school. The woman alleged in her lawsuit that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision, violating federal gender equity laws. But U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Tuesday that the woman didn't provide enough evidence that the laws were violated. Cephus currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother. Cooper Roberts' family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. He was paralyzed from the waist down. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.

Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct

A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related to her conduct in office. Chantia Lewis pleaded no contest to accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement and entered a guilty plea to misconduct in office on Monday. Three other counts, including two felonies and a misdemeanor, were dismissed, but could be considered at sentencing on Aug. 25. The 42-year-old Lewis represented Milwaukee’s northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

The state Supreme Court says local health officers can legally issue orders to slow diseases unilaterally. The ruling Friday affirms that health officers don’t need to wait for governing bodies such as city councils and county boards to take action. The decision marks the culmination of a lawsuit two parents filed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plaintiffs challenged orders from Dane County’s health director banning indoor gatherings as unconstitutional. Liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that Wisconsin law clearly authorizes public health officers to issue such orders and has since the state was a territory.

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store. Police say the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed. Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man. The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Keeping fitness fun: New AARP FitLot opens in La Crosse's Trane park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News