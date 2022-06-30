 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

No parole possible for Tomah man who fatally beat toddler

A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child

  • 0

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child.

In handing down the sentence Wednesday, a judge in Monroe County decided Marcus Anderson, 37, will never be eligible for parole in the death of Kyson Rice on May 3, 2019.

Judge Mark Goodman said the boy's death was an “extremely vicious" homicide.

“Mr. Anderson, the blood of Kyson Rice will never, never come off your hands,” Goodman said. “That’s what i want you to think about everyday you sit in prison feeling sorry for yourself knowing that you will never walk free again.”

Anderson was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse, WXOW-TV reports.

The boy's mother, Jessica Rice, and Anderson were living together in Tomah prior to Kyson’s death with Rice holding a full-time job and Anderson assuming primary daycare responsibilities.

People are also reading…

“You had no right to take (Kyson) away in such a cruel way,” she said.

Rice said Kyson’s death has left her distrustful of people.

According to authorities, preliminary information from an autopsy done determined that “the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WXOW-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban in any way he can. Evers won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point. He told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats. Wisconsin’s governor’s race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country this year.

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws.” Those were adopted in anticipation of the ruling and are designed to take effect quickly. Lawsuits could also target old anti-abortion laws that went unenforced under Roe. On Monday, abortion rights advocates asked a Florida judge to block a new state law that bans abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions. Attorneys hoping to stave off a ban on abortion in Louisiana filed a lawsuit.

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

Doctors across Wisconsin have stopped providing abortions, even as questions remain about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban. The state's abortion providers took the step Friday immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King says nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but that the group instead helped those women make appointments for abortions in states where it's legal.

Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Wisconsin adopted statutes in 1849 banning doctors from performing abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade decision invalidated the ban but the court's decision this Friday to reverse Roe vs. Wade has created questions about whether the ban is in effect. Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County court Tuesday arguing that a 1985 law that allows abortions up to the point of a fetus' viability supersedes the 1849 ban. He says that means abortions are still legal in Wisconsin before that point in a pregnancy.

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state's dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that essentially legalized abortion across the nation. Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon. It was unclear when Assembly Republicans would come to the floor but it doesn't matter; without the Senate nothing can happen. Wisconsin in 1849 banned abortion except to save the mother's life. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban. Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to strike down its decision in Roe v. Wade, some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of the 173-year-old law. Abortion opponents want the Legislature to clarify and strengthen the ban in 2023 to completely ban surgical and medication abortions. Attorney General Josh Kaul has already said he will not enforce the ban and has promised to provide more information about his response later this week.

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the panel indefinitely rather than being replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015 and his term expired more than a year ago. But Prehn has refused to step down because the Republican-controlled Senate hasn't confirmed Evers' appointee. That has effectively blocked Evers from filling a seat and preserved a conservative majority on a board that controls environmental and hunting policy in Wisconsin. Justice Rebecca Dallet, one of the court's three liberal justices, called the majority's decision absurd and said it threatens separation of powers.

Jury acquits man in fatal Racine biker club shooting

A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges. Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday also found Carey not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office was plagued by conflicting testimony from witnesses and questions being raised about the Racine Police Department’s investigation of the shooting. No DNA evidence linked Carey to the crime scene was presented.

Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, which then allows him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel. In Tuesday's order, Evers said the disruption in supply “poses a serious risk to the economic well-being of Wisconsin, both at the individual consumer level and to our essential tourism industry.” By making that declaration, Evers can then put into effect make a price-gouging ban that prohibits selling wholesale or retail diesel or gasoline “at unreasonably excessive prices.” The order is in effect until Dec. 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan: Tokyo swelters amid worst June heatwave since 1875

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News