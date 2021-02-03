No voters targeted for purge voted in Wisconsin in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of voters initially identified as possibly having moved in Wisconsin shrunk by two-thirds before the November presidential election, and none of the people still on the list cast ballots in 2020, the state Elections Commission reported Wednesday.

More than 232,000 voters were initially identified in 2019 as potentially having moved. The Wisconsin Elections Commission wanted to wait until after the presidential election before removing anyone because of inaccuracies found while previously attempting to identify voters who may have moved.

Republicans had pushed for the state to deactivate voter registrations for everyone on the list who did not respond within 30 days to a postcard notifying them they had been flagged as potentially moving.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued to force the state to deactivate the voter registration for all of them. The lawsuit made its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which heard arguments in September but has yet to issue a ruling. At the time of the arguments, about 130,000 people were on the list.

The Wisconsin lawsuit was one of several across the country, many in battleground states, that sought to purge voters from registration rolls before the presidential election.