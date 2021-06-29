Northern Nevada gambling icon John Ascuaga dies at age 96

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — John Ascuaga, the son of Basque sheepherders who became a northern Nevada gambling icon after he bought a small coffee shop with a few slot machines in Sparks in 1960 and turned it into a major hotel-casino he operated for more than a half century, has died. He was 96.

Ascuaga was known for roaming the casino floor and greeting patrons personally at the Nugget that bore his name along U.S. Interstate 80 just east of Reno until it first was sold in 2013.

Anthony Marnell III, CEO of Marnell Gaming which acquired the property now called the Nugget Casino Resort in 2016, said Ascuaga’s family notified them of his death on Monday. The cause of death was disclosed.

“John was not only an icon in northern Nevada and throughout the region, he was one of the true pioneers in Nevada gaming and helped shape the direction of the entire state,” Marnell said in a statement.

Ascuaga’s father moved to Idaho from Spain in the early 1900s. He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, in January 1925, served in the U.S. Army in his youth and earned degrees in accounting at the University of Idaho and restaurant management at Washington State University.