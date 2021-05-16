 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Occupants unhurt when small plane crashes in state forest
0 comments
AP

Occupants unhurt when small plane crashes in state forest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane crashed in the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Whitewater and all three occupants were safely removed from the aircraft.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. Saturday and rescue crews extricated the occupants by 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Whitewater Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Whitewater is about 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockets seen over Gaza after Hamas chief targeted

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News