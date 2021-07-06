Officer avoids serious injury after struck by drunken driver

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Kenosha police officer escaped serious injury when he was struck by a drunken driver.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning when officers were trying to break up a “large disorderly crowd" across the street from a Kenosha sports bar.

The officer was struck at an estimated 15 to 20 mph, then rolled off the top of the hood and fell to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured, the Kenosha News reported.

The officer said the driver of the vehicle appeared to turn directly toward him despite his efforts to move out of the way of its initial track, the complaint stated. He said the vehicle “appeared to be intent on hitting me.”

A 23-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Kenosha News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0