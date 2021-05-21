 Skip to main content
Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead
AP

Officers responding to reports of gunfire find 2 dead

  • Updated
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Police say two men were found dead by officers responding to reports of gunshots in Janesville.

Officers went to an address listed as Town and Country Mobile Home Park and found the two men dead about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Chad Pearson said those involved knew each other and there doesn't appear to be any further threats.

The deaths are under investigation. Police were expected to provide more information Friday.

