Official: Herd immunity possible in Wisconsin by July

“At this time, I don’t anticipate it will be further reduced unless we come up with another creative idea about how to match some other kind of housing.," Willems Van Dijk said.

Long-term care facilities include nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Other group housing facilities include prisons, homeless shelters, dormitories, and group homes.

The accuracy of COVID-19 data has been an issue in many states, particularly among critics of efforts earlier in the pandemic to close businesses and take other mitigation steps to slow the spread of the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration is under federal investigation after it underreported deaths in nursing homes following his decision to open them to recovering COVID-19 patients.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that a second federally run vaccination site in Wisconsin will be located in Eau Claire and will open April 8. The first one is in Milwaukee and officials in Madison hope to host one there as well.

The Eau Claire facility, to be run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with state and local partners, will be at Zorn Arena on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The state committed to providing at least 3,500 doses of vaccine a week, up to 7,000, based on supply. It will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people a day, Evers' administration said.

