Official sorry for posting Limbaugh deserves to be in hell

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse County's top administrator has apologized for posting online that the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh deserves to be in hell.

County Administrator Steve O'Malley posted on comments on the La Crosse Tribune's Facebook page after Limbaugh died in February. O'Malley wrote that if he, O'Malley, believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for the likes of Limbaugh.

“He never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect. Good riddance,” O'Malley wrote.

The county ethics board concluded earlier this month that the post didn't rise to a violation. The La Crosse Tribune reported Friday that O'Malley apologized for the post during a county board meeting Thursday night.

“I have no excuse and I accept responsibility for using very poor judgment,” O'Malley said. “I sincerely apologize and I should not have made any comment about the passing of Rush Limbaugh in any public forum even on my own time away from work. As a county administrator, I was naive to think that I could make a negative comment about a national personality who was respected by many without expecting to cause hurt feelings that insulted some people's point of view.”

