Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
AP

Officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life

  • Updated
WATERTOWN, Wis. (AP) — A retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own life, according to investigators.

Watertown police say they were called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg Friday. Officers tried to call the 52-year-old father, then went to his house and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Officials did not disclose how the two died or name the teenager.

Since Teuteberg was a former Watertown officer, police contacted the Dodge County Sheriff's Office to investigate. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's crime scene unit also responded.

The sheriff’s office says evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were a homicide and suicide. No other individuals are believed to be involved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

