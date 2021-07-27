Officials say 1 person killed when Sullivan home explodes

SULLIVAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a home exploded in the town Sullivan, about 45 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

The victim was inside the residence when it exploded and was the only person home when it happened, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said.

The force of the blast appeared to cause part of the foundation wall to collapse and blew in doors of a garage, WISN-TV reported. The explosion damaged the siding of nearby homes and shattered windows.

Some roads in the surrounding area remain closed due to debris. About 1,000 customers in the area were without power, according to We Energies.

The cause of the explosion is not known.

