One death in Wisconsin linked to contaminated packaged salad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One person in Wisconsin has died as a result of an outbreak of listeria linked to packaged salads produced by Dole, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 17 people in 13 states have been infected with listeria connected to the packaged salads. Thirteen people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported, including the one in Wisconsin.

State health officials did not identify the individual who died or provide his or her hometown.

DHS says it's important to clean your refrigerator and any surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

All recalled packaged salads were produced by Dole and sold under multiple brands including: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature.

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and other types of salads in bags or clamshells with “Best if used by” dates from Nov. 30 to Jan. 9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0