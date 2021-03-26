 Skip to main content
One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall
AP

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — One man was killed and another was injured in an apparent rock climbing accident in eastern Minnesota, authorities said.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the lower landing at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls Thursday about 4 p.m. on a report of a rock climbing fall with unknown injuries.

Deputies found two adult male victims at the scene, one conscious and the other unconscious and not breathing.

A 31-year-old Savage man was transported to the hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin before he was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The other man, a 23-year-old from Minneapolis, was pronounced dead.

The men have not been identified.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service are investigating.

The park along the St. Croix River is a popular destination for rock climbers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

