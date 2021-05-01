Oneida Nation's talking portraits promote virtual tourism

The digital portraits are a fun and safe way for the tribe to tell its story to visitors, Danforth-Anderson said.

“We don’t have to be face-to-face giving a tour,” she said. “People can self-tour.”

The digital portraits will be inside 1800s-themed log cabin exhibits at the Amelia Cornelius Culture Park named after the prominent Oneida official, artist and historian who died in 2016.

The park on the corner of Brown County FF and Wisconsin 54 was dedicated months before the pandemic started.

Telling the Oneida story is even more important this year because this is the 200th anniversary of the tribe establishing itself as an Indigenous nation in Wisconsin.

In one digital portrait, tribal citizen Christopher Powless portrays his three-times great-grandfather, Daniel Bread, who was one of the tribe’s leaders during the move to Wisconsin in 1821.

After bantering with a character in another portrait, Bread (portrayed by Powless) explains how tribal leaders fought against forced relocation and pleaded with the New York governor to be allowed to stay.

“Deep down I had this feeling we were going to move, anyway,” he says.