Oral arguments to resume in state Supreme Court chambers
AP

Oral arguments to resume in state Supreme Court chambers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person oral arguments will resume in the state Supreme Court next week.

Arguments are slated to begin the morning of Sept. 9 with a case involving setting deadlines for jury trials in mental health commitments.

The session will mark the first time the justices have heard oral arguments in the court’s state Capitol hearing room since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Wisconsin.

Court officials say the arguments will be open to the public. Workers will clean the chamber and spectators may wear face masks or face shields. Justices can choose to have Plexiglass barriers set up around them.

