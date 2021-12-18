 Skip to main content
Oshkosh police find dead man on train tracks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man was found dead on a railway track in Oshkosh early Saturday, police reported.

The Oshkosh Police Department said in a statement that the Canadian National Railroad called to report that a train had hit something. Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the railway tracks.

“His death does not appear suspicious at this time,” the police department's statement said.

