Oshkosh woman arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Police Department officials said Wednesday they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Police said the woman was taken into custody Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Oshkosh. The woman, who is from Oshkosh, was arrested without incident.

The targeted victim was not injured, police said.

The woman is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0