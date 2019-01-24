An Osseo man is accused of writing and cashing checks from a deceased woman’s checkbook.
The man is also accused of stealing a license plate to assist him in committing gas skips at area convenience stores.
Scott E. Miller, 47, 14106 Fifth St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and three felony counts each of identity theft and uttering a forgery.
Miller was also charged with six misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Miller, who returns to court March 5.
As conditions of bond, Miller cannot drink alcohol or have contact with various convenience stores and banks.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer stopped a vehicle Miller was driving Jan. 13 on Clairemont Avenue at Moholt Drive because his front and rear license plates did not match.
The damage to the vehicle was also consistent with a vehicle involved in area gas skips.
Miller said he stole the rear license plate from another vehicle so he could commit gas skips.
A rifle, marijuana and marijuana pipe were in the vehicle.
Miller said he committed gas thefts because he could not find a job to pay for things. His vehicle was linked to at least six gas skips.
A checkbook found in the vehicle had been reported as stolen. It belonged to a deceased woman. It was taken during a December break-in at a town of Union residence.
Miller said he received the deceased woman’s checkbook from a friend and indicated he was not involved in the break-in at the woman’s residence.
Miller said he got the checkbook from a man in exchange for marijuana.
Miller said he cashed four checks for $700 each from the woman’s checkbook. He used the money to pay bills.
Bank records show the amount Miller received from the checks totaled $2,600.
Miller tried cashing other checks at other banks but was denied.
Miller is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of two felony counts of theft of a domestic animal in November 2015 in Trempealeau County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Miller could be sentenced to up to 23 years in prison.
