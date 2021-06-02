Oven bike delivering breakfast to Madison parks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The way Jesse Ransom figures it, no one has ever put an oven on a bicycle before. Why not be the first?

So the well-known Madison maker stripped the oven out of a truck camper with a leaky roof he bought six years ago and retrofitted it to the front of a custom three-wheeled bike frame. A propane tank sits behind the oven, and a cooler fits into a wooden rack behind the bike.

On Saturday, Ransom, 39, peddled the heavy apparatus nearly a mile to serve the first of what he said will be a series of free weekly breakfasts at Madison parks. The breakfasts aren’t intended to just serve the homeless, he said, but are open to anyone.

“A lot of people are actually struggling right now still. So, anybody who wants to show up, can just show up and I’ll feed them,” he said before the oven-bike’s debut event at Yahara Place Park on Madison’s East Side Saturday.

The event drew about 25 people at any given time. Most came for the pancakes, although some tried a piece of spinach-artichoke or broccoli quiche. Others sampled the scrambled eggs, made fresh from the five dozen eggs in the cooler on his bike.

“You’re not charging?” asked one woman in the short line in front of the oven.