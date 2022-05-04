 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Packers and Giants will compete at London stadium Oct. 9

Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers’ first international regular-season game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers' first international regular-season game.

It's an early start at London's Tottenham soccer stadium on Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central Time. That makes it 2:30 p.m. in London.

The Packers say the team will have a limited amount of tickets available for season ticket holders to buy through a drawing. The prices and seat locations aren't available yet.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London, with a capacity of 62,850.

Previously, the Packers have played internationally three times during the preseason — in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.

The Packers-Giants game comes a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.

The final international game of the season will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

