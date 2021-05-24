Paddling passion: Mississippi River record becomes obsession

Miller launched on May 4, almost two weeks after Millhone began his attempt. He and his crew are near St. Louis, about halfway down the river.

Everyone’s going after the record, of course. But really, they just want to beat each other, and to do it soundly. That’s the thing about this trip. You have to have the right sort of motivation, and setting a record alone doesn’t seem to be enough.

The former record — the one that stood untouched for 20 years, set by Clark Eid and his friend Bob Bradford — was another kind of mission.

Eid has been watching the teams’ progress via GPS trackers, and remembering his own tortuous journey.

“We took risks. We took big risks and came out alive.” he said. “Nerve compression and everything aside, the hallucinations were the main thing. I can tell you stories about an argument I had with a burned out tree stump. It will take its toll on you.”

Eid took that trip those years ago to raise awareness for Rett Syndrome, a rare brain condition that had rendered his young daughter bedridden.