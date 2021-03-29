Pandemic cuts number of students abroad from 1,075 to 28

After reimagining how study abroad programs could operate safely during the pandemic, the staff was able to launch five programs in two countries, France and Spain. These programs are center-based, meaning they have on-site staff to support University students and they allow for a greater degree of control over COVID-19 restrictions on campus. The tight pandemic protocols in France and Spain and high enrollment numbers also allowed for these programs to run this semester.

Students were also prepared to go to Denmark, but, one week before departure, the Danish government shut their borders to students due to new COVID-19 variants circulating. The students are taking remote classes through their study abroad program and will travel to Denmark as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

The learning abroad staff analyzed University’s COVID-19 guidelines, as well as those of the Minnesota Department of Health and the health departments of host countries, to redesign traditional study abroad programs. The University’s International Travel Risk Assessment and Advisory Committee needed to approve all programs before they launched.