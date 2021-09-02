 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panel ruling on tobacco settlement nets $14m for Wisconsin
0 Comments
AP

Panel ruling on tobacco settlement nets $14m for Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state is in line to receive about $14 million thanks to an arbitration panel’s ruling in a multistate tobacco settlement dating back to 1998.

Wisconsin and 45 other states reached an agreement with the nation’s four largest U.S. tobacco companies to settle dozens of state lawsuits seeking reimbursement for health care costs associated with smoking-related illnesses.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday that an arbitration panel made up of former federal judges has ruled that cigarette manufacturers who didn’t join the settlement must pay $14 million to the state that they withheld in a dispute over whether the state diligently enforced a statute requiring them to pay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Czech animal sanctuary helps one-legged stork with 3D-printed prosthetic leg

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News