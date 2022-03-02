Parole possible in 31 years for man guilty in fatal shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — One of two men convicted of a 2017 murder in Fond du Lac County has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 31 years.

Devon Neuman, 26, was sentenced Tuesday for the Sept. 23, 2017 shooting death of Logan Foster. Neuman was convicted by a jury in July of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A judge can consider a parole eligibility date.

Officials say Foster, Neuman and Jesse Schultz were talking outside the Press Box Tavern in Fond du Lac and walked across the street to a vacant lot where Neuman and Schultz tried to rob the victim, WLUK-TV reported.

Police believe a physical altercation took place and Foster was shot twice and killed. The men stole money from Foster and used it to buy drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

Schultz was earlier sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in the slaying.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0