 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrol: Two killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver
0 comments
AP

Patrol: Two killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver Monday night on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash about 7 p.m. in Jefferson County happened when a vehicle heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 collided with a vehicle heading east, the patrol said.

The wrong-way vehicle rolled over into the median and the driver died on the way to the hospital, according to Sgt. Scott Jarvela. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and an injured passenger was treated at the scene.

Agencies assisting the patrol with the investigation include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills police and fire departments and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers announces 'We're All In' initiative and grants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News