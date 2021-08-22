Paul Farrow elected Wisconsin Republican Party chairman

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Republican Party has a new leader.

The party’s executive committee on Sunday elected Paul Farrow to serve as the party’s new chairman.

He replaces Andrew Hitt, who recently stepped down from the position after serving for over two years. Hitt will continue to serve on the executive committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

Farrow currently serves as Waukesha County executive and previously served in both the state Assembly and Senate. As chairman, he will oversee party strategy and fundraising efforts ahead of the 2022 election cycle.

Farrow’s appointment comes just over a year before the 2022 midterm election where Republicans are trying to retain the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Johnson and defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Hitt was a visible chairman, working closely both with party activists, insiders and office holders, raising money and also being the public face for the GOP in the media. During his time as chairman, the state GOP opened its first office in Milwaukee and also suffered a cyberattack where $2.3 million was stolen.

