 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

  • Updated
  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who had been shot.

Investigators say the pedestrian was apparently assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

The pedestrian has not been identified.

.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this cobra design on this moth that is used to scare predators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News